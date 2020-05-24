General

Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) is operating its fourth chartered flight tonight to fly home the stranded Japanese in Nepal. It is the fourth chartered flight of NAC since the enforcement of nationwide lockdown.

The flight of the national flag-carrier has been chartered by the Japanese Embassy in Kathmandu. It is scheduled to take off at 9:00 pm tonight. The flights will also board some Nepalis passengers besides the Japanese nationals, according to the Tribhuvan International Airport’s (TIA) General Manager Devendra KC.

The NA’s wide body A-330 aircraft is flying to Narita International Airport in Tokyo, Japan, for which more than 260 interested candidates have applied so far, said Nepal Airlines Corporation’s Spokesperson Archana Khadka.

NAC had started operating direct commercial flights to Japan since March 2 but owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the commercial flights are suspended at present.

Himalaya Airlines off to Changsa, China

The narrow body A-320 aircraft of the Himalaya Airlines has flown to Changsa in China this morning to bring in medical appliances related to COVID-19.

According to the TIA, the only international airport in the country, the flight was chartered by private sector to procure medical goods from the northern neighbour.

Himalaya Airlines has been operating flights to various destinations across China to bring in medical goods since the nationwide lockdown was ordered in Nepal to prevent and control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: National News Agency