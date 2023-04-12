General

Nepali Army's historical Gorkha-Jitgadhi unification march has arrived in Tanahu on Wednesday.

The team of the Nepali Army started the march with an objective of publicizing the route used by Prithvi Narayan Shah in course of unification and informing the general people about the history.

The journey began from Gorkha Durbar has reached Tanahu via Palungtar Satighat. Ripupardan Battalion handed over the flag of march to Ruru Bhairav Dal Battalion at Bhanu Municipality from Satighat. The team is staying at Bhanu of Tanahu on Wednesday.

Locals greeted the march with a grand welcome. On the occasion, Chief District Officer of Tanahu, Chhabi Lal Rijal, Mayor of Bhanu Municipality, Ananda Raj Tripathi, Chairperson of different wards were present on the occasion.

The team is scheduled to reach Tanahusur Durbar of Byas Municipality-11 on Friday and the team would hand over the flag to Kalibhanjan Battalion (Engineering). Lieutenant Colonel of Kalibhanjan Battalion (Engineering) Ram Jyoti Bohora, shared that journey would help provide opportunity to all about the route used in course of unification.

The team would be in Tanahu from April 12 to 15. It would reach Jitgadhi of Nuwakot on April 20. The distance from Gorkha to Jitgadhi is 207 kilometers. The NA embarks on Gorkha-Jitgadhi journey every year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal