education, Science & Technology

Nepal Academy of Science and Technology (NAST) has developed an electric scooter in collaboration with the Lumbini Province Government.

The preliminary version of eco-friendly two-wheeler was launched by Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Pampha Bhusal amidst a programme here today.

The innovation is viewed as significant when the entire world is searching for alternatives to fossil fuels bearing in mind its negative consequences in environment, depleting reserves and skyrocketing prices. The innovation is claimed to be appropriate in terms of roadways in Nepal and its geography.

On the occasion, the Minister urged NAST to advice the government whether the country needs to introduce internationally available technology or develop a homegrown technology for automotive industry.

She also urged NAST to explore whether power storage was possible in the country or not.

As she hoped, the skyrocketing prices of petroleum products in the global market could contribute to building atmosphere favouring promotion of electric vehicles. She took time to say that electricity surpluses from domestic production could be exported to India and Bangladesh.

Similarly, NAST Vice Chancellor Sunil Babu Shrestha said the innovation of the electric scooter from the government level had somehow helped prove wrong the notion that most academics in the country failed to deliver research-based results wrong.

This achievement has paved a way for the commercial production of electric scooters within the country, according to him.

It may be noted that in international market electric vehicle covering 1,000 kilometers on a single full charge are available. Nepal’s closest neighbours India and China have already registered a significant progress in innovation and manufacturing of electric vehicles.

Electric vehicles of different models are also not new for roads in Nepal.

Chief of technology faculty of NAST and Chief of Electric Scooter Design Programme, Dr Rabindra Dhakal, said that the electric scooter suitable to Nepali terrain has been developed and the scooter is also capable for commercial production.

The NAST has recently developed prototype of the scooter. The Academy has been carrying out feasibility study about what kind of technical and financial preparation should be done while working by establishing the factory in the country. It has been constructing lab of electric scooter at its premises.

Preparation has been made to naming recently developed scooter as 'Sarathi', he shared. Human resources have been prepared with an objective of helping in its production in Nepal. NAST has spent more than Rs 300,000 to develop a scooter.

Saying they have been carrying out study thinking Nepal should be a place for the production, not only the market, Chief Dr Dhakal opined that they are hopeful that electric scooter could be developed in the country.

This scooter runs up to 50 kilometers for one time charging. It is necessary to set up enough charging stations to promote the use of electric vehicles and Nepal Electricity Authority has been constructing 50 charging stations across the country in the first phase.

Also the senior scientist at NAST, Dhakal, mentioned that the government and industrialists have to take risk in order to do new work by making a common vision regarding the development and use of electric vehicles in the country.

NAST has also developed a technology of starting the motorcycle through mobile app.

Source: National News Agency Nepal