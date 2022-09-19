General

CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli has said the nation is moving forward towards the practical success of education, health, employment and entrepreneurship as well as social security provisions enshrined in the constitution.

Giving his best wishes via video message on the occasion of the Constitution Day today, the former Prime Minister said that education, health, employment, entrepreneurship and social security have been constitutionally mentioned as the fundamental rights. He added that the nation is now marching ahead to making them practically successful.

The UML chairperson also stated that the UML organized a march on September 17 on the occasion of the Constitution Day and brought the concept of ‘earning, medicine and studying’ for ensuring better future for the youth.

According to him, the UML is active in creating a situation where the youth can become self-reliant and lead a better life by giving them the quality education opportunities. Leader Oli reiterated that it is their mission to take the country to a state where the citizens easily get medicines and medical treatment whenever they fall sick so that they can live a healthy life. Source: National News Agency Nepal