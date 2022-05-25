General

Nepali Congress (NC) senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel has urged newly elected people’s representatives at the local levels to assimilate people’s sentiments and act accordingly.

In his address to a programme organised by the NC Gandaki Province working committee to congratulate newly elected mayors/chairs and deputy mayors/vice chairs from the party here today, the leader urged to them to be honest towards people’s agenda and live up to their mandate.

As the leader explained, the existing political alliance was the need of the nation since it was formed for safeguarding democracy, ensuring political stability and establishing good governance. Stating that the results of the electoral alliance among the ruling parties were positive during the recent local level polls, he said such unity would be further consolidated in the upcoming province and federal elections.

Also speaking on the occasion, NC central member and Gandaki Province Chief Minister Krishna Chandra Nepali Pokhrel stressed that newly people’s representatives to work with a citizen-centric approach during their five-year term at the office. NC Gandaki Province President Shukraraj Sharma was of the view that each people’s representative was expected to be a hope and backup of locals.

NC Gandaki Province working committee vice-president Mekhlal Shrestha, general secretaries Bishnu Prasad Lamichhane and Kiran Babu Shrestha, NC Baglung president Jit Sherchan, former chief secretary Dr Somlal Subedi and former secretary Baburam Acharya were among those present on the occasion. The former bureaucrats shared their learning and experiences as civil servants among the newly elected people’s representatives.

Source: National News Agency Nepal