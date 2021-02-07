General

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has pointed out the need for leading the nation through reconciliation and unity, which, he termed, was made through huge sacrifices and contribution of brave ancestors.

In the concluding session of the second grand seminar on unification route here Sunday, the PM called for moving ahead by maintaining unity in diversity.

PM Oli said, "Unification is not a one-day task. It is a continuous mission. In the past, unification was done through battle to safeguard the unified nation. Now, the unified nation should be safeguarded through reconciliation and unity."

Arguing that attempts were made to inappropriately provoke politics in many ways in the name of identity, the PM said brave ancestors should be honoured by understanding the pride of nation-building and history.

On the occasion, PM Oli said that Nepal's map carries identity, history, tradition and a prideful history which was protected by our brave ancestors.

"I want to salute the bravery of ancestors for their contribution to Nepal's unification campaign. The upcoming generation would recall the contribution and sacrifice of our ancestors," he stated.

The government has incorporated the programme on unification route in its policy and programmes for the past two years.

In this programme, tourism promotional events are taking place in 16 different sites along the route used by Prithvi Narayan Shah and other campaigners during the period of Nepal's unification.

In the recent years, Nepali Army is operating the unification trekking from Gorkha to Kathmandu. Along the 196.8-km unification route, different forts and historical sites are interconnected.

Source: National News Agency Nepal