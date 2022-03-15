Games, sports

A nation-wide Open Men's Volleyball Tournament is going to be organised at Tikapur from coming March 28.

Gudimunte Group of Creative Youth Society Nepal is organising the tournament in coordination with Tikapur Municipal Sports Development Committee.

The group had decided to organise such tournament from last year. "Though we had decided to organise the tournament in the month of February, it was postponed due to coronavirus", said programme coordinator Nanda Singh BK.

He added they are organising the tournament with an objective of making Tikapur renowned across the nation through sports. The tournament is also expected to help for the publicity of tourism sites of Tikapur area.

The prize for the winner of the tournament has been increased to Rs 151,000 from Rs 50,000 previously. Likewise, the first runner-up team would get Rs 70,000, trophy, medal and certificate. Similarly, second runner-up team would receive Rs 35,000, trophy and certificate while consolation team would get Rs 10,000, trophy and certificate.

Source: National News Agency Nepal