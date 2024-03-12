Contact Us

National Assembly Chair Dahal assumes office

Kathmandu: Newly elected Chairperson of the National Assembly, Narayan Prasad Dahal, assumed his office at Singha Durbar today. Earlier, the NA Chair took oath of office and secrecy before President Ramchandra Paudel. He took the oath of office and secrecy during a ceremony held at Sheetal Niwas. Dahal, who became a candidate on behalf of the CPN (Maoist Centre), was supported by the ruling coalition. He defeated Yubaraj Sharma of Congress to be elected the new Chair of the National Assembly. After taking the oath of office and secrecy from President Poudel, Dahal visited and laid a wreath at the Martyr's Memorial in Lainchour. Source: National News Agency Nepal

