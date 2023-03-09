Key Issues

National Assembly Chair Ganesh Prasad Timilsina has cast his vote in the Presidential election underway at the Parliament Building in New Baneshwor. He cast his ballot at the voting centre for the members of the Federal Parliament set up at the Lhotse Hall in the parliament building.

The voting that started at 10 am will last till 3 pm today.

Nepali Congress senior leader Ram Chandra Poudel and CPN (UML) Vice-chair Subas Chandra Nembang are vying for the post of President. They have already cast their ballot before this.

Source: National News Agency Nepal