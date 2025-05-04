National Assembly Directs Government to Implement Dalit Rights Report



Kathmandu: National Assembly Chairperson Narayan Prasad Dahal has directed the government to implement the Report on the Need for Legal Provisions Related to the Rights and Development of Dalit Community, 2081 BS. Chair Dahal directed the Ministry and relevant bodies to implement the Report following discussions in the National Assembly (NA), the upper house of the Federal Parliament. Chairperson of the Development, Economic Affairs and Good Governance Committee in the NA, Kamala Panta, presented the document during the meeting.





According to National News Agency Nepal, Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration, Raj Kumar Gupta, responded to queries from lawmakers about the report, affirming that it would be implemented as it is included in the government’s annual policy and programme. The Committee has also directed the implementation of Dalit rights. Gupta further informed that preparations are underway to present the Dalit Authority Bill in the current session, as directed, with the draft and other documents already sent to the National Dalit Commission for approval.





Lawmaker Narayan Dutta Mishra, participating in the discussions, emphasized the need to redefine the caste system based on work, while lawmaker Bishnu Bahadur Bishwakarma highlighted the report’s submission for the socio-economic uplift of the Dalit community. This comes as the law ordered by the Supreme Court to be made within three months remains unformulated. Lawmaker Krishna Adhikari demanded the prompt introduction of the National Dalit Authority Bill.





The Development, Economic Affairs and Good Governance Committee has suggested the formation of the Dalit Development Authority for the rights and upliftment of the Dalit community. Committee President Kamala Devi Panta proposed discussions on the ‘Report on the Need for Legal Provisions Related to the Rights and Development of the Dalit Community- 2081 BS’, suggesting the formation of the Dalit Development Authority to ensure the rights of Dalits through robust mechanisms for effective law implementation.





Panta stated that the Dalit Development Bill would be forwarded in the current session, with a report submitted to the government for the Authority’s formation. She noted that a resolution implementation monitoring sub-committee is active for continuous monitoring and studying the implementation of issues mentioned in the resolution motion approved by the National Assembly on March 22, 2023, aiming to ensure social, economic, cultural, political equality, prosperity, and social justice by ending discrimination and oppression of the Dalit community.





According to the Report, Dalits constitute about 14 percent of the population, approximately four million. The literacy rate among the Dalit community is 83.8 percent. Landless Dalits make up 13.6 percent of the population, and they represent only 2.50 percent of the total employees in the civil service, with a 7.8 percent representation in the federal parliament.

