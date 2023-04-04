Key Issues

National Assembly, the upper house of the Federal Parliament, today unanimously endorsed the Public Service Broadcasting Bill, 2077 BS and the Bill Related to Security Printing, 2077 BS.

Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development Dr Beduram Bhusal had presented proposal in the upper house meeting seeking endorsement of the two bills on behalf of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Rekha Sharma.

Both the bills originated in the National Assembly. They will now be forwarded to the House of Representatives, the lower house of parliament.

The National Assembly will next meet at 1pm on April 10.

Source: National News Agency Nepal