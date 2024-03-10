National Assembly meeting: Election of Chair set for March 12

Kathmandu: The National Assembly has fixed coming March 12 as the date for the election of the Chair of the upper house of the Federal Parliament. The today's meeting of the Assembly directed the Secretary-General of the Federal Parliament Padma Prasad Pandey to publish a notice about the election along with the information that the date 12 March 2024, Tuesday, has been fixed for the election to the post of the National Assembly Chair in accordance with the Rule 7 of the National Assembly Regulations, 2075. Similarly, the meeting directed to remove from the parliament's record certain words lawmaker Bhuwan Bahadur Sunar had used while speaking during discussions on the National Assembly Regulations (Second Amendment), 2080. Taking part in the discussions in the National Assembly meeting on March 1, lawmaker Sunar had said, "The (real) character of the people calling themselves communists has been exposed like the proverbial jackal in sheep's skin." Another lawmaker Udaya Bahadur Bohara had objected to the words used by Sunar and urged to remove them from the parliament's records. Today's meeting directed to remove the wordings from the parliament record, citing the phrase used by Sunar were 'inappropriate' as per the National Assembly Regulations, 2075. The National Assembly is now holding discussions on the principles and priorities of the Appropriation Bill for the next fiscal year 2024/25. Source: National News Agency Nepal