A meeting of the National Assembly today passed various four bills. It unanimously endorsed the Social Security Bill, 2079 BS received from the House of Representatives along with a message.

Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand had tabled a proposal seeking the endorsement of the bill. He urged the lawmakers to pass the bill as it has come on the basis of agreement among the parties. The Home Minister argued that although social security allowance is the State's responsibility, it was necessary to properly manage the same.

Similarly, the meeting passed the Nepal Police and the Province Police (Work Operation, Supervision and Coordination) First Amendment Bill, 2079 BS. This bill along with a message was also received from the House of Representatives. It was passed by a majority.

Likewise, the Upper House has unanimously endorsed the Bill Designed to Amend Some Acts Related to Criminal Offence and Criminal Procedures, 2079 BS.

Minister for Law, Justice and parliamentary Affairs, Govinda Prasad Sharma Koirala had proposed seeking the passage of the bill.

The National Assembly meeting today also passed by a majority the Bill Amending Some Acts against Sexual Violence, 2079 BS.

On the occasion, Minister Koirala said that the bills have been presented in deference of the constitutional provision to table the ordinance in the parliament. He said the government welcomes the resolution proposal related to sexual violence passed by the National Assembly and it was ready to take it forward fully implementing it.

Before this, National Assembly Secretary Rajendra Phuyal informed the meeting about the messages received with regards to three bills passed by the National Assembly and sent along with messages to the House of Representatives.

These bills include the Medicine (Third Amendment) Bill, 2079 BS, the Bill on Security of Health Professionals and Health Institutions (First Amendment), 2079 BS and the Railway Bill, 2079 BS.

Senior member of the Sustainable Development and Good Governance Committee, Bamdev Gautam presented the 'Sustainable Development and Good Governance Committee, Annual Report, 2021/22' in the meeting.

Similarly, senior member of the Legislation Committee, Narayan Datta Mishra tabled the 'Legislation Committee, Annual Report 2021.22' in the Assembly.

The next meeting of the National Assembly would take place at 1.00pm on July 18.

