The National Assembly members have stressed that both the ruling and opposition parties must have a common stand on the US' state partnership programme (SPP).

Taking special time during the NA meeting on Sunday, the members viewed the general public were in uncertainty and political parties blaming each other, which must be ended. They further demanded a formation of a probe committee on it as it was a sensitive issue.

NA member Anita Devkota said, "Taking decision while holding power and showing protest and blaming other while being in opposition is contradictory. It is against country and a sheer disrespect to the people." She further said both the ruling parties and the opposition must be serious and responsible for the country, nationality and sovereignty.

Member Bhagawati Neupane said the opposition was watchful on government weaknesses and making it aware. She accused that the ruling parties failed to work responsibly on sensitive issues. Neupane demanded the government that it formed a probe committee on allowing entry of an unauthorized person by Finance Minister in course of making budget.

Neupane also demanded that Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Prem Bahadur Ale must resign from the post on moral ground for he spoke indecent words time and again.

Member Taraman Swar said it was not time to blame each other in terms of SPP but scrap it with a common stand among all parties. He also drew the government's attention to ensure economic and social developments to the people in border area.

Another lawmaker Khim Lal Devkota accused the government of forwarding various significant decisions, including SPP in a surreptitious manner. Government's activities must be transparent, he urged.

Lawmaker Bhuwan Bahadur Sunar complained why the government was indifferent to people's difficulties.

The next meeting of the National Assembly would be held on Monday.

