The National Assembly has approved the resolution proposal on implementation of federalism.

Lawmaker Khimlal Devkota is the proposer of the resolution motion and lawmakers and Jitendra Narayan Dev, Gopi Bahadur Achhami, Nanda Chapai, Pramila Kumari and Devendra Dahal seconded it. The motion was unanimously approved by of the Assembly.

National Assembly Chair Ganesh Prasad Timilsina on the occasion directed the government to implement the proposal passed by the Assembly.

Taking part in the discussions on the resolution motion, the Upper House lawmakers had complained that the relations among the three tiers of the government have not been able to function smoothly on the principles of cooperation, co-existence and collaboration. They called attention of the government for the effective implementation of the federalism.

The National Assembly will next meet at 1.0pm on June 3.

Source: National News Agency Nepal