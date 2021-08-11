Key Issues

The National Assembly has passed two bills today. The Upper House of the Federal Parliament unanimously endorsed the 'Railway Bill, 2078 BS' and the 'Accreditation Bill, 2078 BS'.

On behalf of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Gyanendra Bahadur Karki had presented proposal seeking the passage of the two bills.

Responding to lawmakers' queries in course of the discussions on the bill, Minister Karki said the Railway Bill has been brought to make up for the lack of related laws for the operation of the railway service. He added that the bill will help in the expansion of the railway service.

Also today, the National Assembly unanimously approved the proposal seeking consideration on the 'Public Service Broadcasting Bill, 2077 BS'. Minister Karki had, on behalf of the Prime Minister, presented the proposal in the Assembly.

Replying to queries raised in course of the discussions on the bill, the Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs explained that the PSB bill has been brought in line with the democratic values and the principles of independent journalism realizing the government's responsibility to the people.

Taking part in the discussions on the bill, Khim Lal Devkota suggested that the bill should also include the media operated by the provinces as well besides the Radio Nepal and Nepal Television.

Prakash Pantha said although it has been mentioned in the bill that Radio Nepal and Nepal Television would be converted into PSB, it contained clauses allowing the government to give directives, which would be inimical to achieving the goal of independent journalism.

Radheshyam Adhikari opined that corporations where the government has dominance lacked administrative and financial autonomy.

Dr Bimala Rai Poudel stressed on the need of the media run with state investment to encourage the gender, ethnic minorities and people with disabilities.

The National Assembly will next meet at 11.0 am on August 12.

Source: National News Agency Nepal