Key Issues

Parliamentarians in the National Assembly, the Upper House of the Federal Parliament, have urged the government to manage COVID vaccines to all the citizens as soon as possible.

Speaking in the 'zero hour' of the session today, they expressed concern over the increasing risk of spread of coronavirus infection as people have started crowding with the easing of the lockdown and called for managing vaccines to all at the earliest in such situation.

Udaya Sharma Poudel said India has adopted greater precaution against COVID-19 at present whereas in Nepal crowds of people have been seen, which is a matter of great concern. There is no sanitizer kept in the public transport vehicles, she lamented.

Jaga Prasad Sharma demanded that the Upper House forward the Bill Related to the Civil Service as its lingering has hampered the functioning of the Public Service Commission.

Similarly, speaking in the 'special time', Ramesh Jung Rayamajhi said the two-thirds majority government led by KP Oli became a flop due to its own causes instead of other parties.

Ram Narayan Bidari urged the present government to work in favour of the farmers and workers as well as development. He said the comments by the leaders of political parties regarding the Supreme Court's mandamus have created a gap in the constitutional morality.

Thagendra Prasad Puri demanded strict implementation of laws related to the sale and supply of goods in the market so that the consumers are not fleeced and there is no artificial shortage of goods.

Dr Bimala Rai Poudel called for forwarding the bill related to citizenship as soon as possible.

Chakra Prasad Snehi demanded that the corruption that is rife in most public sectors of the country should be curbed and the incidents of violence, killings and rape reported from across the country should be stopped.

Similarly, lawmakers Khimlal Devkota, Komal Oli, Bhairab Sundar Shrestha, devendra Dahal and Anita Devkota had put their views on various contemporary issues.

Report presented

Meanwhile, the 'Judicial Council and Judicial Service Commission 's Annual Report, 2020/21' has been presented in the meeting of the National Assembly today.

Home Minister Balkrishna Khand presented the report on behalf of the Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

In the meeting, Assembly Chair Ganesh Prasad Timilsina read out a letter received from the Office of the President regarding the abrogation of the 'Constitutional Council (Duties, Rights and Procedure) First Amendment Ordinance, 2078 BS'.

The National Assembly will next meet at 1pm on July 23.

Source: National News Agency Nepal