The National Assembly, the upper house of the Federal Parliament, is convening on June 16 due to special reason instead of June 15 as stated earlier, Secretary-General of the Federal Parliament Secretariat, Bharat Raj Gautam, said through a notice today.

The National Assembly meeting has been scheduled for 1 pm on June 16 as it could not hold its meeting on the stipulated date and time set before this for special reason, reads the notice. It is stated that the National Assembly Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timilsina has determined the new date and time for the meeting in accordance with the National Assembly Regulations, 2075BS, Rule 6(3).

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS