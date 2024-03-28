National Assembly Vice-chair Aryal resigns



Kathmandu: Vice Chairperson of the National Assembly, Urmila Aryal has resigned from the post. Vice-chair Aryal submitted her resignation letter to NA Chair Narayan Prasad Dahal on Thursday.

Aryal was elected as the Vice-chair of the National Assembly on 6 February 2023.

In her resignation letter, she mentioned that she performed her duties honestly while in office and thanked everyone who helped her during the tenure. Aryal was elected as a member of the National Assembly on behalf of the CPN (Maoist Centre).

Source: National News Agency Nepal