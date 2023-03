Key Issues

The National Assembly has made a ruling to the government. At the start of a session of the upper house today, National Assembly Chair Ganesh Prasad Timilsina directed the government ministers to be mandatorily present within the time determined for starting the meeting.

The meeting of the National Assembly today started half an hour late as no government minister was present in the meeting scheduled for 1.1 pm today.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY -RSS