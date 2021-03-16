Key Issues

Coordinator of the National Campaign for Unity of Nepal Communist Party (NCP), Bam Dev Gautam, has reaffirmed his commitment to take forward the unification bid in a more effective manner in the wake of split in the communist movement.

Inaugurating the second meeting of the Working Committee of the Campaign here today, coordinator Gautam underscored that the unification bid be more active since, he argued, there was not any situation for merger with the revived CPN (UML).

The Supreme Court on February 23 this year had ordered revival of the CPN-UML and the CPN (Maoist Centre). The both communist parties had merged in 2018 and become NCP.

Gautam shared that the national campaign for NCP Unity was launched to reunite the two groups on the verge of split following the dissolution of the House of Representatives (HoR).

Furthermore, he expressed his concern over the instability creeping in the country due to then Chairman of NCP Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s move to dissolve the HoR exercising the special provision that was not in the constitution and then another Chairman of NCP Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ hurrying to present the no-confidence motion against PM Oli.

He reasoned that due to these twin reasons, the unification bid between the two communist parties was facing issues.

The meeting will dwell on the campaign’s activities and prospects of reforming the communist government among others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal