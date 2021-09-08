General

The National Census, 2021 that was affected due to ongoing COVID-19 has been rescheduled for November 11-25.

Main census programme are scheduled for November 11-25 while household enumeration programme will begin on September 15-October 4, said Director General of National Bureau of Statistics, Nebin Lal Shrestha. The census was scheduled for June 8-22 prior to this.

Organised every 10 years, the slogan for the census is, ‘My Census, My Participation: National Census, 2021’.

The Cabinet meeting on May 2 had postponed the census over the infection. Its meeting on September 6 approved the new schedule for the census prepared by the Bureau.

The Bureau has decided to launch the census after people’s lives have returned to normalcy following the decreasing rate of COVID-19 cases and removal of prohibition orders, it has been said at a press conference organised here today. Thirty nine thousands enumerators and 8,000 supervisors to be deployed for the census are expected to census nearly 30 million populations as per the previous census within the given 15 day’s timeframe.

At present, a census office each in all seven provinces and 80 district census offices are operational, said Shrestha, adding that efforts are underway to open other 349 census offices. The total 1,711 trainers have been made ready for the census, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal