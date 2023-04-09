General

Stakeholders have demanded that the government address the issues facing victims of loan sharking.

Farmers, workers and women community are afflicted by the unsystematic and imbalanced financial system, according a 19-point declaration issued the NGO Federation of Nepal (NFN) marking the conclusion of the two-day National Civil Society Conference 2023 organised in Kathmandu on April 6-7.

The victims of loan sharking should feel the presence of the government, and in this context a favourable atmosphere be created for banks and financial institutions to increase their investment in the productive sector, the declaration states.

Accusing the governments of all three levels of trying to limit social organisations that have played a 'key' role in restoring democracy, under various pretexts; it demanded the strengthening of the democratic system with the participation of citizens.

"It has been 16 years since the decade long war ended, many conflict survivors are still waiting for justice," the NFN said, urging the government for ensuring transitional justice in a fair way.

The social organisations have been marred by the government's policy of imposing excessive taxes on the donation amounts received from non-profit social organisations, and various donors to use for the welfare of people. The government should address such problems facing social entities at the earliest, requested the NFN President Ram Prasad Subedi at a press conference organised here today.

Pointing out that the Associations Registration Act, 2034 BS, the National Guidance Act, 2018 BS, and the Social Welfare Act, 2049 BS are not social entities friendly, he called for an amendment or the removal of these acts and bringing an integrated 'Social Development Act'.

Expressing its concerns about lengthy and cumbersome process in the registration and the renewal of social organisations, it demanded a scientific and simplified process and an end to problems facing national and international social entities due to 'unnecessary hurdles created by the Social Welfare Council'.

Drawing the attention of the government to inflation, and weakening economy of the country, they stressed the need for maintaining good governance and controlling inflation.

The NFN assessment is that women's participation is the policy-making level is not in accordance with the Constitution and it demands the full implementation of the principles of inclusion and proportional representation is each State bodies to advance towards the path of gender and social inclusion, the crucial concern of the globe.

Speaking on the occasion, the NFN Arjun Kumar Bhattarai accused the government of being apathetic towards social organisations. Pointing out 'crucial' roles of social entities including civil society and mother's group in every civic movement, he asked the government to pay its attention on them and address their concerns. "Social organisations implement projects for the welfare of people. But, why the government is so much apathetic?" he questioned.

If the government fails to act and address problems facing social organisations at the earliest, the situation would become such an intense wherein the government for an example itself has to purchase and administer vaccines to Nepali people, incurring a heavy financial burden on the State coffer, he said. At present, the country has received vaccines, medicines and other essentials from foreign donor agencies during disasters in particular.

The government properly monitors and regulates social organisations instead of limiting them, demanded Subedi. Some laws and rules made by the government are against social organisations. "So, the government must be mindful about that. We are always ready to cooperate with it in creating an environment conducive for them to work," he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal