Chairperson of the National Assembly Ganesh Prasad Timilsina has said national consensus among all political parties and high level officials was imperative against corruption.

The national consensus can not be brushed aside if the country wants good governance, he stressed at a programme organized by the Global Organization of Lawmakers against Corruption, Nepal chapter on Friday.

"For the good governance, robust economy and completion of national pride projects, national consensus is required," Chairperson Timilsina argued, adding that fair investigation on the irregularities is equally important.

Moreover, he said if we implement what we speak, corruption will be eliminated. So, commitments of political parties, persons and agencies must be put into practice.

On the occasion, lawmakers Ammar Bahadur Thapa and Gyanendra Bahadur Shahi, and Organization's coordinator Jagannath Khatiwada said better awareness against corruption is essential.

Source: National News Agency Nepal