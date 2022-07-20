Games, sports

Nepali National Cricket team's main coach Pubudu Dassanayake has announced that he was leaving the team. The Sri Lankan origin Canadian coach announced his resignation at a press meet here today, citing personal reasons.

He said the decision was the toughest one of his life so far. The Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) appointed him for a second term of two years in last November-December and his selection was through an open competition. He announced his inability to continue with the post in less than a year of the appointment.

Dassanayake was the head coach of Nepali National Cricket team from 2011 to 2015. During his first term, Nepal achieved a significant and historic success in cricket. It was first time qualified for playing the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

Under his guidance, Nepal had played the ICC World Cricket Division Four to one day international. Though his first term remained productive and remarkable, the second term was an average one.

His leadership was criticized following Nepal's poor performance in a triangular one-day series under the ICC Cricket League Two held in Scotland this week. He was under pressure as the team failed to deliver well lately.

Source: National News Agency Nepal