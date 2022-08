General

A delegation of India's National Defense Course-62, currently on a visit to Nepal, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister and Defense Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba today.

According to the Public Relations and Information Directorate of the Nepali Army, the delegation led by Air Vice Marshal Tejvir Singh called on Prime Minister Deuba at his latter's office. The team also met with Finance Minister Janardan Sharma.

Source: National News Agency Nepal