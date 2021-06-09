Health & Safety

The Bagmati Province Ekata Samaj South Korea has aided the Mahabir Pun-led National Discovery Centre with 10 oxygen cylinders, each having capacity to contain 40 liters oxygen.

Samaj Chairperson Rabi Pratap Ghising on Tuesday reached the office of the Centre and handed over the support. The Samaj had conducted a fund raising campaign among the Nepali people living in South Korea for two weeks.

During the period the fund of Rs 1.95 million was collected. The amount was used to purchase 10 oxygen cylinders.

While receiving the support on behalf of the Centre, Acting Chief Kishor Rimal also expressed thanks to the Nepali non-resident people in South Korea for their assistance.

Also present on the support handover programme were founder of the Samaj Yadu Kumari Giri and Chitra Bahadur Moktan, among others. Remaining fund will also be spent to provide relief to the coronavirus-infected people according to the Samaj. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal