A 'National Flag Festival' was organised at Maitighar Mandal on Friday in order to show the importance of the nationalism.

Campaigners displayed national flag from 4:49 pm to 5:30 pm on the occasion of eighth National Flag Festival organised by different organisations.

Campaigner Chandra Bahadur Chand said the National Flag Festival was organised in 24 districts across the country. He mentioned, "Sense of nationality is decreasing among citizens in recent period. So, the festival was aimed at increasing sense of nationalism."

Source: National News Agency Nepal