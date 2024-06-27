National ID mandatory for real estate transactions



Kathmandu: The government has made national identity card mandatory for transaction related to real estate.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has published a notice in the gazette, making national identity cards mandatory for buying and selling land or house with effect from January 14, 2025.

Prior to this, citizenship certificate was required for the same. The provision has been made with the goal of bringing the national identity card into effect, said Joint Secretary and Spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Narayan Prasad Bhattarai.

The Ministry has also made the ID mandatory for services related to banking and financial institutions, social security fund, health insurance, pension, revenue (personal income tax registration), driver’s license, company registration and renewal to be applied in different districts.

According to Bhattarai, from January 14, 2025, it will be mandatory to submit national identity card to get a SIM card for mobile telephone service. In order to receive public services pro

vided by government agencies, organizations and the private sector, it is now necessary to submit national identity card or a national identity number instead of a citizenship certificate, reads the notice by the Ministry.

Source: National News Agency Nepal