The Youth Sensitization Campaign has provided financial assistance to the National Innovation Centre. The Centre led by Mahabir Pun received Rs. 10,200 collected from a nationwide fund raising initiative organized by the campaign.

More than 340 members in the country contributed Rs. 30 each to collect the amount for the Centre, said the campaign lead Chintan Poudel. We will continue raising funds to help meet the social development activities of the Innovation Centre.

The Youth Sensitization Campaign has spread its organization in all provinces and districts of the country.

Source: National News Agency Nepal