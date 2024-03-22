National Land Commission dissolved

Kathmandu: The government has dissolved the National Land Commission. The commission has been dissolved to give way for another commission to be formed to address issues related to land, said Minister for Communications and Information Technology Rekha Sharma. "According to the provisions in the commission formation order and regulations, it has been decided to dissolve the existing commission to reconstitute another one", she said at a press conference held at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology on Friday to share about the decisions taken by the Cabinet. "A new land commission will be formed probably within a week ', she added. The cabinet meeting has given approval to the Nepali delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Kaji Shrestha to visit the People's Republic of China from March 24 to April 1. Also spokesperson of the government, Minister Sharma shared that the meeting gave approval to Dr Meen Bahadur Shrestha, Vice Chair of National Plann ing Commission, to participate in the meeting of the Board of Governors of ICIMOD to be held in Thimphu, Bhutan from April 29 to May 5. Meanwhile, the meeting appointed Prof Sangita Singh (Kathmandu), Dr Kusendra Bahadur Mahat (Jumla), Prof Shivraj Adhikari (Palpa) and Dr Araniko Kumar Pandey (Latilpur) as members of the National Planning Commission. Likewise, the Council of Ministers has approved the submission of the bill to amend the Economic Procedures and Financial Sustainability Act, 2076 BS in the Federal Parliament. The meeting gave nod to conduct an overall organization and management survey (O and M) of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supply and its subordinate agencies. Minister Sharma further shared that approval has been given to acquire 1.5 ropani of land in Doti district for power distribution system strengthening and expansion projects. The meeting approved the acquisition of about 577 ropani of land in Tanahun district and about 32 ropani of land in Chitwan district for the Lower Se ti (Tanahun) hydropower project. Similarly, for the construction of Humla substation under the Humla-Phukot 400 KV transmission line project, the acquisition of about 113 ropani land in Humla was approved. The cabinet has extended the deadline of the investigation commission formed to submit a report along with opinions to settle the dispute related to the electricity tariff of the customers who used electricity through dedicated feeder and trunk line till April 7. The meeting has decided to give in-principle approval to draft a bill on integrated legal aid, to submit a report with recommendations within three months for the control of crime of usury, and to form a three-member inquiry commission under the chairmanship of former high court judge Tej Bahadur Karki. Pushkar Karki and Sanjeev Mishra as its members. The meeting exempted the revenue to be paid for lease cost by Brihat Shantidham Nepal and the royalty to be paid by ten mountaineers including seven Koreans and three Nepali mountaineers for climbi ng the Jugal-1 and Jugal-2 mountains located in Sindhupalchok. The mountaineering expedition is taking place on the occasion of the completion of 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nepal and the Republic of Korea. Source: National News Agency RSS