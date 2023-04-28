Health & Safety

The National Legal Aid Day-2023 was

observed in the district with the theme "Fulfillment of Bangabandhu's dream,

opening the door to free legal services".

Chapainawabganj district unit of Legal Aid Committee took out a colourful

procession in the town to mark the day which started from the premises of

District Judge Court at 9 am and ended at the same venue after parading the

main roads of the town.

Later, a discussion meeting was arranged at the conference room of the

District Judge Court with the Chairman of Chapainawabganj District Legal Aid

Committee and also Senior District and Sessions Judge Md. Adib Ali in the

chair.

District and Sessions Judge (Women and Children Repression Prevention

Tribunal) Naresh Chandra Sarkar, Chief Judicial Magistrate Kumar Shipon

Modok, Deputy Director (Local Government) Debendranath Orao, Civil Surgeon

Dr. SM Mahmudur Rashid and Additional Superintendent of Police Abul Kalam

Sahid spoke on the occasion.

District Legal Aid Officer Rukhsana Khanam upheld the legal aid situation of

the district.

She disclosed that there were 736 ongoing cases under Legal Aid Committee and

of them, 109 applications were resolved through Alternative Dispute

Resolution (ADR).

A total of Taka 31,69,351 was realised from debtors and was refunded to the

creditors without any cases, Rukhsana added.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha