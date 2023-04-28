The National Legal Aid Day-2023 was
observed in the district with the theme "Fulfillment of Bangabandhu's dream,
opening the door to free legal services".
Chapainawabganj district unit of Legal Aid Committee took out a colourful
procession in the town to mark the day which started from the premises of
District Judge Court at 9 am and ended at the same venue after parading the
main roads of the town.
Later, a discussion meeting was arranged at the conference room of the
District Judge Court with the Chairman of Chapainawabganj District Legal Aid
Committee and also Senior District and Sessions Judge Md. Adib Ali in the
chair.
District and Sessions Judge (Women and Children Repression Prevention
Tribunal) Naresh Chandra Sarkar, Chief Judicial Magistrate Kumar Shipon
Modok, Deputy Director (Local Government) Debendranath Orao, Civil Surgeon
Dr. SM Mahmudur Rashid and Additional Superintendent of Police Abul Kalam
Sahid spoke on the occasion.
District Legal Aid Officer Rukhsana Khanam upheld the legal aid situation of
the district.
She disclosed that there were 736 ongoing cases under Legal Aid Committee and
of them, 109 applications were resolved through Alternative Dispute
Resolution (ADR).
A total of Taka 31,69,351 was realised from debtors and was refunded to the
creditors without any cases, Rukhsana added.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha