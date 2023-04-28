Health & Safety

National Legal Aid Services Day-2023 was observed in the district as elsewhere of the country today with a call to uphold the rule of law, human rights and ensure justice for all.

This year the theme of the day is 'materializing of Bangabandhu's dream, opening the door to free legal services'.

District Legal Aid Committee took various programs marking the day.

As part of the programs, a colourful rally was brought out from the district judge court premises in the morning that ended at the same place after parading the main streets of the town.

The rally was followed by a meeting on the district judge court premises.

District Legal Aid Committee chairman and senior district and sessions judge Mohammad Shajahan Kabir presided over the function.

The meeting was addressed, among others, by judge of district women and children repression prevention tribunal court Mohammad Iftekhar Bin Aziz, chairman of Netrakona zila parishad Asit Kumar Sarker Sajal, superintendent of police Mohammad Foyaz Ahmed, chief judicial magistrate Mustak Ahmed, additional district magistrate Mohammad Ashik Nur, mayor of Netrakona municipality Nazrul Islam Khan and president of Awami League Netrakona district unit Advocate Amirul Islam.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha