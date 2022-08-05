General

In its attempts to reduce human-animal conflict, the Langtang National Park has distributed Rs 3.6 million in relief to the local communities in Rasuwa district.

The amount was distributed to those left injured from the animals' attacks and to the farmers for the loss incurred in their crops from the wild animals in the last fiscal year, Chief Conservation Officer of the National Park, Pramod Bhattarai said.

It is said that 81 locals got relief for the loss of their livestock, 408 for the damage to their crops and five injured ones also received the relief amount.

For those injured, the relief amount was given as per the medical costs paid for the government medical centres and hospitals.

Likewise, the National Park contributed Rs 2.5 million to construct development works to effectively run the conservation efforts in the area.

Source: National News Agency Nepal