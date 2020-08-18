General

National Poet Madhav Prasad Ghimire has passed away at 5: 55 pm today. He was 101 and was soon going to turn 102 this September 23.

According to Kathmandu Metropolitan City ward no 26-ward chair Khyamraj Tiwari, Ghimire passed away today at his residence at Lainchaur, Kathmandu.

Known for literary creations such as Gauri, Dhartimala, Rajrajeshwori, Papini Ama, Ashwatthama among others, Ghimire was bestowed the title of “Rastrakavi’ (National Poet) in 2060 BS by the erstwhile government. A towering literary figure in the country, he was nominated for Nobel Prize in Literature from Nepal for his Ashwatthama, a lyrical play.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari had conferred the honorary rank of Brigadier General on Ghimire on February 14, 2018 in recognition of his literary works fostering national glory and patriotism.

The Rastrakavi has also penned numerous books for children as well. He is survived by spouse Mahakali Ghimire and 2 sons and 6 daughters, according to his daughter-in-law, Bijeta Ghimire.

Meanwhile, National News Agency (RSS)’s chairperson Shyamal Adhikari, on the behalf of the RSS family, has extended his deepest sorrow over the demise of Rastrakavi Ghimire.

A contingent of Nepal Army is scheduled to offer Ghimire a guard of honour tomorrow before his final rites are performed at the Pashupati Aryaghat tomorrow itself at around 10 am, informed his daughter-in-law Bijeta.

Source: National News Agency Nepal