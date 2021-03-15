General

The third national seminar on water birds has kicked off in Rupandehi from today. The event will give information about latest methods, technology and plans for the count of water birds.

The two-day event is attended by coordinators of local birds census programmes, ornithologists, and representatives from the organisations working for conservation of birds dependent on wetlands.

The first seminar was held in 2007 in Lumbini and it was followed by the second Chitwan seminar in 2012.

The event organised by the Himalayan Nature, an institutional host of the national census of water birds that takes place in every mid-winter, has the participation of ornithologists from over 35 places including Koshi Tappu, Hetauda, Chitwan, Janakpur, Kathmandu, Nawalparasi, Pokhara, Rupandehi, Kapilvastu, Dang, Bardiya, Kailali and Kanchanpur, said programme coordinator of the organising committee Dr Tulsi Subedi.

Interaction on the degrading status and conditions of wetlands and efforts to be taken for its conservation is the part of the seminar.

It will discuss about steps required for conservation of water birds and sustainable management of wetlands.

National coordinator for the Wetlands International, Dr Hem Sagar Baral and Wetlands International senior scientist Dr Taej Mundkur will address the event focusing on the status of water birds in the South Asia and the world and efforts to be made for their conservation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal