The Nepal Shelter, Housing and Settlement Forum (NSHSF) event is to be organized on 25 -26 April 2023 in the federal capital Kathmandu.

The objective of the Forum is bringing together stakeholders from the shelter, housing, and settlement sectors in Nepal to discuss and address issues related to these sectors, the National Housing and Settlements Resilience Platform (NHSRP) said.

The theme of NSHSF is ‘Sustainable and resilient shelter housing and settlements’.

The event is led by key ministries and stakeholders of Nepal including Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA), Ministry of Land, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation (MoLCPA), Ministry of Urban Development, and NDRRMA. This event is supported by actors and stakeholders from three tiers of government, from federal to provincial and local.

NSHSF was envisioned through vigorous discussions from Asia Shelter Forum (ASF) International Conference which was organized in November 2021 in Kathmandu Nepal. It was agreed among all concerned governmental and non-governmental shelter, settlements and DRRM practitioners to hold an annual event – ‘NSHSF’ and work towards institutionalizing the engagement by building on existing coordination mechanisms.

The event provides a platform for government agencies, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), civil society organizations, other stakeholders, like-minded researchers, academicians, and students to exchange information, share best practices, and identify solutions to emerging issues and challenges in thematic sectors of shelter, housing, settlements, recovery, reconstruction and DRR, disaster preparedness, climate adaptive green solutions and many more compelling ideas.

Source: National News Agency Nepal