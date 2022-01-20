General

Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) has announced the National Men's Cricket Team for ICC Men's T-20 World Cup Global Qualifier.

CAN selected the 16-member team from 30 players, who were in closed camp. Sandeep Lamichhane (Captain), Kushal Bhurtel, Asif Sheikh, Dipendra Singh Airi, Gyanendra Malla, Sharad Bheshwakar, Arif Sheikh, Karan KC, Jitendra Mukhiya, Abhinash Bohara, Shahab Alam, Kamal Singh Airi, Kushal Malla, Bibek Yadav, Lokesh Bom and Pradeep Airi are in the team.

Batsman Lokesh Bom and Bibek Yadav have been selected in the national team for the first time. ICC Men's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier Group A is taking place in Oman from February 17-24.

Host Oman, Nepal, Philippines, Canada, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Ireland and Germany are in the Global Qualifier. Top two teams of the Group would be selected for the World Cup scheduled in Australia this year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal