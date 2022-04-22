Games, sports

Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) today announced the national cricket team for three ODIs and three T20 cricket series against Zimbabwe.

CAN announced the 23-member national cricket team under captaincy of Sandeep Lamichhane for the series. Dipendra Singh Airi, Kushal Bhurtel, Arif Sheikh, Asif Sheikh, Rohit Poudel, Binod Bhandari, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Dev Khanal, Kishor Mahato and Adil Ansari are in the team.

Similarly, Bhim Sarki, Sushan Bhari, Pawan Saraf, Abhinash Bohara, Wasir Ahamad, Lokesh Bam, Bibek Yadav, Sahab Alam, Sagar Dhakal, Bikram Sob and Sunil Dhamala have also been included in the national team.

The series between Nepal and Zimbabwe 'A' is taking place at Kirtipur-based TU Cricket ground from April 30. The one-day series would take place from April 30- May 4 and T20 series from May 6-9.

Source: National News Agency Nepal