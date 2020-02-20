General

Anthropologist Biharikrishna Shrestha's article 'nationality and national unity in multiethnic Nepal: integrated system of national issues management' published in the Neal Army souvenir 'Unity' has been announced best among the compilation of journal articles Nepal Army published.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ishwor Pokhrel released the souvenir and provided the cash prize of Rs 200 thousand and certificate at the programme organized by Nepal Army Headquarters on Thursday.

The souvenir has 97 journal articles which are expected to spur intellectual debate on promotion of national unity.

Similarly, Pashupati Nepal was declared second for his article, 'mainstreaming of climate change effects with adaption' and conflict and security analyst Geja Sharma the third for his article, 'Geopolitical conflict in world politics and its effect in Nepal'. The second one got cash prize of Rs 100 thousand and the third Rs 50,000 and certificates.

On the occasion, DPM Pokhrel thanked NA for bringing such research based and intellectual articles on national security and unity. "Such practice plays important role on building tolerance in the country full of diversity and fosters unity and develo0pments."

According to him, the national unity and security are interrelated issues.

He however said nation's security was not possible with lone effort of the government and Nepal Army but the cooperation and good will from the general public was essential for it. All sides should have their participation in the national security. "The need of study on aspects of Nepal's geopolitics and geo-strategy is felt for long. So, continuous study, research and analyses on these issues are imperative," he said.

Similarly, Chief of Army Staff, Purna Chandra Thapa, said the constitution has given significant responsibility to the NA to protect national unity. Without national unity, national security cannot be imagined, he said, adding, "Foreign invasion is impossible to the country which has maintained national unity. This is also the lesson from the history," he reminded.

Moreover, Director at Public Relations and Information Director of NA, Bigyan Dev Pande, said the compilation of research articles was brought in a bid to create positive debate and discussion on the issues of public importance.

Source: National News Agency Nepal