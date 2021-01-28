Games, sports

Captain of Nepali Women Cricket Team Rubina Chhetri has been felicitated in Kankai of Jhapa. Surunga Jaycees – an organization active in social service in Jhapa – has offered civic felicitation to cricketer Chhetri on the occasion of its 12th induction and outstanding citizen felicitation programme.

Jaycees along with other 12 social organizations joined hands to felicitate Chhetri for her distinct contributions to the cricket sector and bring good name to the country through cricket.

National Chairperson of Nepal Jaycees Aruneswor Khanal, former parliamentarian of Jhapa electrical constituency number 4 LP Sanwa Limbu and province assembly member Hira Thapa, among others felicitated cricket captain Chhetri amidst a special function.

Acknowledging her higher contributions to the country through cricket, she was recognized with civic felicitation by playing indigenous bands, shared coordinator of outstanding citizen selection committee and former chair of Surunga Jaycees, Jeevan Timsina. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal