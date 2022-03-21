Games, sports

A national women's beach volleyball tournament is being organized in the Rani Mahal premises in Palpa from April 7 to 9 this year.

Organized by Sanjay Smriti Memorial Foundation with support from Palpa residents, the competition will feature one team each from seven provinces, three departmental teams and two invited teams.

Captain of the national women's volleyball team Aruna Shahi and artist Dhiren Shakya have been nominated as goodwill ambassadors of the Beach volleyball tournament. Both are residents of Palpa. Along with the planning of the competition, the idea of developing and expanding Rani Mahal as a hub of beach volleyball has been put forward.

Beach volleyball is a sport played on the sand by the sea, river and stream. More than 6,000 rivers and streams in Nepal can be used as beach volleyball infrastructure. Secretary at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Dr. Damodar Regmi, said that Rani Mahal in Palpa could be made a hub of beach volleyball.

In a discussion with the officials of the organizing committee of the competition, he said, "There is ample potential for this game in most of the river and stream banks of Nepal."

It is estimated that Rs. 3 million will be spent for the management of the competition. It may be noted that Nepal has won a bronze medal in the South Asian Games (SAG). Beach Volleyball was held in Pokhara, Kaski in the 13th South Asian Games (SAG) hosted by Nepal in December 2019.

Niroj Maskey, president of the organizing body and vice-president of the Nepal Volleyball Association, said that there will be a playground of international standard and jury in Rani Mahal for the competition.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports will provide essential support for the competition.

Source: National News Agency Nepal