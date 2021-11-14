General

The Nepal national women's cricket team has left for Qatar to play matches under the 2021 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier. The 14-member squad led by Captain Rubina Chhetri is scheduled to meet Qatar for three matches.

Following the matches, the Nepali cricket team will depart directly to the United Arab Emirates to play matches under the Qualifier. The World Cup Asia Qualifier is schedule to take place in the UAE on November 22-28.

Other cricket team members are Dali Bhatta, Sita Rana, Karuna Bhandari, Indu Verma, Sarita Magar, Jyoti Pandey, Saraswati Chaudhary, Kajal Shrestha, Sabnam Rai, Kabita Kunwar, Absari Begam, Kabita Joshi and Sangita Rai. Likewise, replacement players are Saraswati GM, Roma Thapa, Asmina Karmacharya and Mamata Chaudhary.

In the World Cup Asia Qualifier, Nepal will play matches against hosts UAE, Bhutan, Hong Kong, Kuwait and Malaysia.

Source: National News Agency Nepal