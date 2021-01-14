General

The National Yoga Day is being observed across the country by organising yoga exercises. On the occasion, a yoga exercise session was organised at Prime Minister Residence in Baluwatar where Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, ministers, high level government officials, yoga gurus and practitioners and educationalists took part. On the occasion, yoga trainer was yoga guru Kshitiz Barakoti.

The National Yoga Day Main Programme Organising Committee formed under the leadership of Minister for Education, Science and Technology Krishna Gopal Shrestha led the celebration. The theme for the Day is 'Lets practice yoga; Covid-19 will go away'.

On the occasion, yoga guru Ananda Arun informed that 30 million people across the globe have done yoga exercises. The Day has been celebrated in Nepal since 15 January, 2016.

Source: National News Agency Nepal