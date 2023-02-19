General

Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies Damodar Bhandari has said that the national pride projects are in the priority list of the government.

At a news conference in Baitadi on Sunday, Minister Bhandari said the government is working by according priority to the national pride projects that are under-construction in the Sudurpaschim Province as well.

The Daiji-Chhela industrial estate in Kanchanpur district has advanced, Dodhara-Chandani dry port is in progress and crucial decision on Shahid Dasharath Chandra National Health Sciences University has been made, the Minister said.

On the occasion, he shared that some amendments to the commerce policy would be made.

Minister Bhandari said that resumption of air service would be ensured at Patan Airport in Baitadi.

Minister Bhandari reached his hometown for the first time after his ministerial portfolio.

Source: National News Agency- RSS