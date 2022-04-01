General

The Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents (NATTA), the oldest umbrella organisation of tourism entrepreneurs, has got Ramesh Thapa as its new President. NATTA's 55th annual general meeting was held on Thursday.

As per the vote count of 23rd election of NATTA concluded this morning, Thapa won the election to the post by defeating Binay Basnet. Thapa is proprietor of Thapa Monson Travels and Tours.

Similarly, Pramod Dhakal, Barun Mehta and Kumarmani Thapaliya have been elected senior vice-president, vice-president and general-secretary of the NATTA respectively.

Yubika Bhandari, Raj Kumar Devkota and Gita Dhakal (Reju) are secretary, treasurer and joint-treasurer of the new executive committee of NATTA respectively.

Likewise, Bishnu Pandey, Dhaknath Kafle, Namraj Bhetwal, Parshuram Ghimire, Ram Shovit Nayak, Sabala Bhandari, Dendi Sherpa and Shraddha Joshi have been elected members of the new executive committee.

Source: National News Agency Nepal