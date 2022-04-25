General

The Nepal Association of Tours and Travel Agents (NATTA) has objected to the decision to increase in airport service charges.

Issuing a statement on Monday, NATTA President Ramesh Thapa objected to the government's decision to increase the airport tariff to Rs 3,000 per passenger. This is like to adversely affect the tourism business, which is gradually on the rise following the COVID-19 pandemic, said Thapa.

The NATTA is an umbrella organization of tourism entrepreneurs in the country. The Association has demanded immediate reversal of the government's decision and that such decisions be taken in coordination with the stakeholders.

Source: National News Agency Nepal