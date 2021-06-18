General

As many as 16 people have lost their lives in floods, landslides and inundation across the country in the past five days.

Similarly, 22 people have remained out of contact and 16 sustained injuries in the incidents. Of the deceased, three each are from Sindhupalchok and Doti districts and one each from Saptari, Kavre, Gorkha, Jumla, Arghakhanchi, Palpa, Kaski, Kalikot, Pyuthan and Bajura districts.

The Ministry of Home Affairs informed that as many as 16 people got injury in the disastrous incidents. Of them, 10 are male, four women and two children. Similarly, of 22 missing, 20 are from Sindhupalchok and one each from Bajura and Rupandehi.

Police shared that 102 people who were in vulnerable areas were rescued from different parts of the country. Police have rescued 70 people in Manang today itself.

According to the Ministry report, more than 2,000 families have been displaced and 199 houses damaged in the natural calamities this season. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal