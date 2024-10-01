Naubise-Nagdhunga Road and Prithvi Highway to open for night traffic



The Ministry of Home Affairs has withdrawn its decision to stop night-time traffic on the Tribhuvan Highway’s Naubise-Nagdhunga Road section and on the Prithvi highway.

Information Officer of District Police Office, Dhading, Prahlad Silwal, said traffic has resumed on the road section after the decision on put a halt on night time traveling was withdrawn.

The decision to allow the vehicles to run even at night has been taken considering the heavy traffic from Kathmandu.

Source: National News Agency Nepal