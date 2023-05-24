General

Bangladesh Navy today officially handed over 192 houses under the Ashrayan-2 project for homeless and marginalized people in Hatia Upazila of Noakhali district to the local administration.

Under the direction of the Prime Minister and under the overall supervision of the Armed Forces Department, the Navy constructed these barrack houses, said a press release.

There are a total of 960 units of five in each barrack which can accommodate one family each. Each barrack has separate kitchen and bathroom facilities. On behalf of the local administration, the Deputy Commissioner's representative and Upazila Officer Mohammad Qaiser Khosru officially took over the accommodation barracks.

At this time, Navy representative Commander S M Zahid Hossain and local dignitaries were present.

Earlier, under the Asryan-2 project, the Navy handed over 4,217 houses to the local administration after constructing a total of 224 projects in Bagerhat, Bhola, Pirojpur, Barguna, Barisal, Jhalkathi, Chittagong, Noakhali and Cox's Bazar districts.

A total of 32,145 homeless families are sheltered in these barracks.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha